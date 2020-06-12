Barbara P. Aulinskis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara P. Aulinskis

Barbara P. Aulinskis of Mayslake Village, age 78. Loving mother of Loretta (Greg) Levi, Debra (Jamie) Green and the late Tina Burns and the late Michael Vinson; proud grandmother of Shawn Vinson, Jessica Bass, Gregory Jr. Levi, Daniel (Desiree) White, Kerrie Ann Glaser, Nicole Vinson, Melissa, Sarah, David and the late Julia Schuberth and Kyle and Ryan Vinson; great-grandmother of 15; beloved daughter of the late John and Rose Aulinskis; dear sister of Jerry (Eileen) Aulinskis; fond aunt of Stacey Schmitt and Scott (Stacey) Aulinskis; dear companion of Vyto Spackauskas.

Services are private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
June 11, 2020
I am very sorry for the passing of your mother and although I never met her I know that she was a wonderful woman because you are a wonderful woman. Love, Nancy Milaro
NANCY L MILARO
Family
June 9, 2020
I wish to offer my deepest condolences during this difficult time to all of Barbara's family.
Andrew Bultas
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved