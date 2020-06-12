Barbara P. AulinskisBarbara P. Aulinskis of Mayslake Village, age 78. Loving mother of Loretta (Greg) Levi, Debra (Jamie) Green and the late Tina Burns and the late Michael Vinson; proud grandmother of Shawn Vinson, Jessica Bass, Gregory Jr. Levi, Daniel (Desiree) White, Kerrie Ann Glaser, Nicole Vinson, Melissa, Sarah, David and the late Julia Schuberth and Kyle and Ryan Vinson; great-grandmother of 15; beloved daughter of the late John and Rose Aulinskis; dear sister of Jerry (Eileen) Aulinskis; fond aunt of Stacey Schmitt and Scott (Stacey) Aulinskis; dear companion of Vyto Spackauskas.Services are private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.