Barbara M. Emmenegger
Barbara M. Emmenegger

Barbara M. Emmenegger, age 102, of Western Springs; beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Edward (Rita), Susan (the late Florian) Biskup, John (Nina), Edith, Joseph, Mary (Scott) Schoeller, & the late Robert; proud grandmother of Caroline, David, Jonathan (Martha), the late Alison, Michael (Mandy), Thomas, Annie, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Heidi, Robyn (Peter) & David (Jennifer); great-grandmother of Evan, the late Amanda, Nathan, Matthew, Lucy, Allyson, Emily, & Molly; dear aunt & friend of many. Services will be held privately with Barbara's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name to the LaGrange Public Library https://www.lagrangelibrary.org/about/donate) are appreciated. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com Info: (708) 352-6500



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
