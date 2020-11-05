Barbara M. Emmenegger
Barbara M. Emmenegger, age 102, of Western Springs; beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Edward (Rita), Susan (the late Florian) Biskup, John (Nina), Edith, Joseph, Mary (Scott) Schoeller, & the late Robert; proud grandmother of Caroline, David, Jonathan (Martha), the late Alison, Michael (Mandy), Thomas, Annie, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Heidi, Robyn (Peter) & David (Jennifer); great-grandmother of Evan, the late Amanda, Nathan, Matthew, Lucy, Allyson, Emily, & Molly; dear aunt & friend of many. Services will be held privately with Barbara's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name to the LaGrange Public Library https://www.lagrangelibrary.org/about/donate
) are appreciated. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com
Info: (708) 352-6500