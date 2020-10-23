Barbara Jean Stretch Steinbach
Born Jan. 2, 1924, died Oct.13, 2020 at Beacon Hill in Lombard, IL. Wife of the late Albert Steinbach. They started Elmhurst Television in 1949. She was active at Trinity Lutheran, Villa Park and Peace Lutheran, Lombard; founding member of DuPage County Homemakers and active in West Suburban Quilters. Preceded by her husband and two sisters, Marge Miller and Marilyn Buschman; survived by her brother, James, her four sons, Fred (Mary), Chuck (Deb), Bob (Sandy) and Larry (Pam); 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Funeral is private. Condolences at www.steuerlefh.com
.