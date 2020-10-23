1/1
Barbara Jean Stretch Steinbach
1924 - 2020
Barbara Jean Stretch Steinbach

Born Jan. 2, 1924, died Oct.13, 2020 at Beacon Hill in Lombard, IL. Wife of the late Albert Steinbach. They started Elmhurst Television in 1949. She was active at Trinity Lutheran, Villa Park and Peace Lutheran, Lombard; founding member of DuPage County Homemakers and active in West Suburban Quilters. Preceded by her husband and two sisters, Marge Miller and Marilyn Buschman; survived by her brother, James, her four sons, Fred (Mary), Chuck (Deb), Bob (Sandy) and Larry (Pam); 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Funeral is private. Condolences at www.steuerlefh.com .


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
10 entries
October 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I remember Mrs Steinbach from church when Chuck and I were confirmed and also when we graduated from Willowbrook . So sorry for your loss and you are in my prayers.
Lynn Borge
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Steuerle Funeral Home, Ltd.
October 20, 2020
My condolences to you, Fred and Larry, and to the rest of the family. I have such fond memories of Barb and my time spent working at Elmhurst TV-Video, and have always sought to emulate the supportive family atmosphere that she helped create there in my own business. May the memories of her amazing life bring you comfort.
Martina Schmidt
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Beautiful tribute to a beautiful person. We are very sorry for your loss.
Missy Olson
Friend
October 19, 2020
Deepest condolences from the Timms family.
Patrick Timms
October 18, 2020
My deepest condolences
Donald Marron
Friend
October 18, 2020
May your family recall the joy she shared with all of you
Jon & Cindy Soderstrom
Friend
October 17, 2020
Great Lady, always friendly and smiling. Sorry for your loss.
Larry Coveny
Friend
October 17, 2020
She was the best of the best. She enjoyed so many friends and family , and will be dearly missed
Pete Buschman
Family
October 17, 2020
She was a wonderful example to all with her love of church and community and family
Rae Rupp Srch
Acquaintance
