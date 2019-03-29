|
|
Barbara F. Rada
Barbara F. Rada, nee Pryde, beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Patrick (Mark Taber) and Jennifer (David) Pincuspy; cherished grandmother of Alyssa and Courtney Pincuspy; dear sister of Diane (Jerry) Ozark, Andrea (Stevan) Fagan, the late Chester, Jr. (Rose) Pryde and the late Paul (the late Karen) Pryde; also, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. till time of Service 11:00 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Appreciated. For funeral info 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 29, 2019