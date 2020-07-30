1/
Barbara Ann Deyo

Barbara Ann Deyo (née Thomas), age 84 of Western Springs, IL passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at Oak Trace in Downers Grove, IL. Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Deyo and Cathy (Bob) Beecroft; her granddaughters Barbara (Manatsa Mazimbe) and Tami and her brother George of Park Ridge, IL. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 41 years, William H. Deyo (1998) and her parents.

There will be a private family memorial in one year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity in her name. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
