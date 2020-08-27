Arthur Steeg



Born: February 28, 1925



Died: August 17, 2020



Arthur Steeg, age 95, of LaGrange Illinois, Fennville Michigan and Venice Florida, formerly of Forest Park Illinois. He was born in Brienne Romania on February 28, 1925, and he passed away on August 17, 2020. Arthur was the son of Reinhold and Hulda Steeg. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Ida Steeg (nee Manske) and his brother Hugo Steeg of Michelbach Germany.



He is survived by daughters Trudy Roznos and Monica Steeg, grandson Jason Roznos, great granddaughters Abigail and Hannah and great-great granddaughter, Harley Rose.



Arthur often shared happy memories of his early years in Romania. His family's farm and vineyard was a popular stopping place for people going to the weekly market. The market town was a mile away and travelers would stop to spend the night before taking their goods to sell the next morning. In addition to providing lodging and a safe place to store goods, his family also sold wine in large barrels which some of the travelers would buy to bottle and sell at the market. The people that came every week were from all over Romania, Bulgaria and Russia. Young Arthur enjoyed the weekly excitement and being naturally proficient, he learned to speak several different languages. He always looked back at this time of his life with pleasure.



Unfortunately Arthur's family were forced to leave their farm and vineyard. They moved from Romania to Germany not long after Communist Russia reclaimed territory in 1940. Starting over in a new country, Arthur worked with his family until he was drafted at age 18. While in the army, cavalry division, Arthur's facility with languages proved useful and he served as an interpreter for his platoon. Arthur's unit was eventually captured and he was held in a Russian prisoner of war camp. Since Arthur actually came from Russian territory in Romania and could speak the language fluently, his captors realized that he was a "home town boy" and he gained a level of trust so much that he and another soldier were able to escape. After a long journey he finally made his way back to his parent's home in Germany and to their great surprise and joy, he happened to arrive on his father's birthday!



After the war Arthur met and married his wife, Ida Manske. They settled close to family in northern Germany however things were difficult in postwar Europe and Arthur and his wife and 4 year old daughter immigrated to America in 1951. When they first arrived, Arthur and his little family spent a few months in Oklahoma and then moved to Chicago.



In Chicago a second daughter was born and Arthur began a long and successful career as a tool and die maker and machinist.



Arthur always took pride in hard work and continued to work past retirement, including a part time job at Jewel Foods, working there until he was into his 80's. Arthur loved talking and joking with customers and his checkout line at the Jewel was always the most popular!



Arthur always loved music and was a big fan of Lawrence Welk.



Through the years Arthur enjoyed traveling in the United States including New Mexico, Arkansas, Colorado, Wisconsin and Florida. Arthur and Ida had a second home in Michigan and in later years, another in Florida where they enjoyed the snowbird lifestyle. Arthur was widely loved and his warmth and humor had a lasting impact on many people, young and old.



Due to covid 19 restrictions, the family is planning a private memorial service.





