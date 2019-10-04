|
Arlene Marie Ahlgrim nee Ruschke
Arlene Marie Ahlgrim nee Ruschke, 88, of Elmhurst since 1956. Beloved wife of Arthur B.; loving mother of Susan Stoddard, Scott (Charity) and Steven (Donna); cherished grandmother of Jim (Dawn), Zach (Jill), David, Allison (Jeremy), Mark, Nathan, and Shayna; great grandmother of 6.
Arlene was a member of Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church where she served as a greeter. She was also an active and former member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, a member of the Elmhurst Garden Club and Elmhurst Lioness Club.
Visitation will be at her home for over 30 years, the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Memorials will be appreciated for the Providence Life Services, 18601 N. Creek Dr., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 4, 2019