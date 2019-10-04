Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Ahlgrim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Marie Ahlgrim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Marie Ahlgrim Obituary
Arlene Marie Ahlgrim nee Ruschke

Arlene Marie Ahlgrim nee Ruschke, 88, of Elmhurst since 1956. Beloved wife of Arthur B.; loving mother of Susan Stoddard, Scott (Charity) and Steven (Donna); cherished grandmother of Jim (Dawn), Zach (Jill), David, Allison (Jeremy), Mark, Nathan, and Shayna; great grandmother of 6.

Arlene was a member of Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church where she served as a greeter. She was also an active and former member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, a member of the Elmhurst Garden Club and Elmhurst Lioness Club.

Visitation will be at her home for over 30 years, the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Memorials will be appreciated for the Providence Life Services, 18601 N. Creek Dr., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now
""