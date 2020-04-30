My thoughts and prayers are with you Butch and your family. Arleen was a very sweet and loving sister-in-law. I'll always treasure all of our fond memories out at the Sievers farm, as we watch our kiddos grow up together. Arleen is home in her Heavenly Father's arms. Hugs and love to all of you and my heart is sad for your loss. Kay(Aunt Kay)





Kay Sievers

