Kurt and Family,
I am so sorry for your loss and will pray for you and your family during this difficult time.
Arleen Sievers
Born: April, 15, 1944; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 14, 2020; in Freeprot, IL
When someone as special and beloved as Arleen Sievers passes on to Heaven, we all realize that she lives forever in our hearts and minds. We remember and celebrate her warmth, humor, and genuine affection for those lucky enough to have known her. The lives she touched, created and influenced is hard to measure, as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, daughter, and friend. But you can easily feel the love that surrounds her family... eternal, strong, and real. Selfless, generous, caring, and thoughtful, Arleen was always quick to accept and forgive, and rare to judge. She is woven into the fabric of our lives as we all add our own patches to the family quilt. A quilt that is comforting to those who are sad at her passing. But that sadness disappears when you remember that sweet smile of hers. You can see it still down here on her children's and grandchildren's faces. Her passing the day before her birthday holds a wonderful truth. Because what better way to celebrate a person's life than by being reborn in Heaven. Sweet Dreams Arleen. Thank you for the love, laughter, and joy you gave us. We all love you very much.
Arleen Diana Sievers, age 75 of Lake Carroll, IL passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born in Chicago, IL on April 15, 1944 the daughter of the late John and Martha (Spinka) Michalak. Arleen married Richard Sievers on June 25, 1966 in Chicago.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Downers Grove. Arleen was a 1962 graduate of Kelly High School in Chicago.
Arleen is survived by her husband, Richard Sievers of Lake Carroll; her daughters, Kelly (Brant) Curtiss of Raleigh, NC and Kimberly (Peter) Smith of Marseilles, IL; her sons, Kurt (Libby) Sievers of Wheaton, IL and Mark Sievers of Colorado Springs, CO; her two grandchildren, Paige Curtiss and Ryan Sievers; her brother, John Michalak of Oak Lawn, IL; and her sisters, Jeanette (Jerry Freeman) Michalak of Henderson, NV and Mary Michalak of Henderson, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George; and sister, Frances.
A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with Arleen's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 30, 2020.