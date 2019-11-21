|
|
Ardella L. Schulz, nee Hagemann
Ardella L. Schulz, nee Hagemann, age 96; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Schulz; loving mother of Gail (Richard) Perkins, Linda (William) Lovvron and Brad (Patti) Schulz; cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 10.
Ardella grew up in Downers Grove, graduating from Downers Grove High School in 1940. In May 1941 she married the late Wayne Robinett and moved to Western Springs. Wayne was killed in action in January 1945. Ardella worked at Electro Motive in LaGrange as a secretary. She also participated in the selling of War Bonds. It was at Electro Motive that she met and married Kenneth Schulz. They were married in May of 1947 and settled in Downers Grove to raise their family.
From 1946 and during the 1950's, Ardella modeled her beautiful red hair at Hairdressers and Cosmetologist Trade Shows, which resulted in several modeling jobs both in state and out of state. Ardella also worked as a secretary in the Downers Grove School system from 1959-1968 and for the Hinsdale Township High School District.
Funeral Service and Interment are Private.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations would be sent to Seasons Hospice or a . Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 21, 2019