|
|
Anthony Wayne Bakken
Born: August 24, 1943
Died: April 5, 2019
Anthony Wayne Bakken Jr, 75, passed away April 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Memphis, TN. A veteran of the United States
Navy, a mechanical engineer for International Paper before his retirement, formerly a police officer in Downers Grove, IL; a graduate of Downers Grove North High School, a Journeyman for Illinois Bell Telephone, and a master mechanic. He was a member of several gas and steam engine clubs in the Midwest as well as Tennessee. Memorial service was held on Saturday, April 13, in Memphis TN. Survived by his two daughters: Krissy and Katherine Bakken of Wisconsin, Granddaughters Harley Bakken and Sierra Roland, and sister Kristi Cook and family of North Carolina.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 25, 2019