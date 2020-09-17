Anthony Michael Heavrin



Born: August 17, 1972



Died: September 13, 2020



Anthony Michael Heavrin "Tony", age 48, was a former semi-truck driver, that had passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born August 17, 1972 to Michael and Georgette Heavrin at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, IL, he was a life-long resident of Illinois, having grown up in McCook, where he spent his youth playing baseball, spent several years in LaGrange, and then Summit. He had a love for football, especially the Chicago Bears and he loved the White Sox. He loved his time that he worked at Trak Auto and was known for being able to maneuver a huge 18 wheeler down the tightest streets of Chicago.



Tony is survived by his two children whom he loved beyond measure, Alyssa and Joshua, and his stepson Joey. He is also survived by his parents, Michael and Georgette, his wife Suzie, his brother Mark, his sister Carmen, his Auntie Mama Barb, his very dearest and loving close friend Tanya, Mama D, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



We are asking everyone that attends his services, to please wear your favorite Chicago Bears attire or blue and orange in honor of his memory.



Services will be Saturday 09/19 at Tower Home, 4007 Joliet Avenue in Lyons from 12pm-4pm.





