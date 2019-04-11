Resources More Obituaries for Anne Pierce Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Luttrell Pierce

Obituary Condolences Flowers ANNE LUTTRELL PIERCE



Born: July 10, 1924



Died: February 13, 2019



Anne Luttrell Pierce, a 62 year resident of La Grange, and most recently of Denver, Colorado, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. She was born in Galesburg, Illinois on July 10, 1924 to Aileen DeWitt and Edgar Luttrell, and was the oldest of their four children. She used her first name, Shirley, while growing up. Upon entering Nurses Training at Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago in 1943, she began using her middle name, Anne. She graduated with her R.N. degree in 1946.



She had many fond memories of life with her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family, both in Galesburg and on their farms nearby. Being the oldest, she was the helper for siblings and younger cousins. Every summer was spent out on her relatives' farm, tending to anything needed. She often said that she could have been happy never leaving the farm.



Graduating from Galesburg High School in 1942, she told of how many of her male classmates were not at graduation, having enlisted in the Armed Forces immediately following the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941 - her senior year.



While in nursing school on a shift in the hospital, Anne met a patient - Paul Pierce, Jr., of La Grange. Their sparks of love led to a 59-year marriage in La Grange, raising three children: Chris, Heidi, and Michael. Paul was a pilot and flight instructor who taught Anne to fly. They shared many air adventures. In 2008, after Paul's passing, Anne moved to Colorado to be near family.



Anne's nursing career took her from a medical office in Chicago to the halls of both campuses of Lyons Township High School as a school nurse for 28 years, until her retirement in 1996. She continued to substitute in both nurses' offices until 2005, when she was 81 years old, when Paul needed her full attention. In March 1996, Anne was awarded LT's highest distinction, the Vita Plena Award, for always going the extra step to help students, for her calm rapport and always listening to them.



Anne moved to the Denver area and lived in her own home in the forest. She was often seen at the library, shopping with friends or daughter, Heidi, as well as volunteering at the Senior Center. She rang the bell by the red kettle at Christmas. Anne loved being near or in the mountains, but never forgot her life in Illinois.



In January 2016, Anne broke a femur and moved to independent living. Her last two years were spent in assisted living. Everywhere, she is remembered as caring, kind, funny, smart, and helpful. Although struggling with memory, she kept her wit, curiosity and knowledge of who she was.



Anne loved family and friends, books, music, flowers, babies, to knit, and sew. She loved her bridge club. Anne always wanted those she loved to be happy and healthy. And, of course, to carry a first aid kit. She is survived by her daughter, son, and five grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please contribute to the American Nurses Foundation online: www.nursingworld.org/foundation/



