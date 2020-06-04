Anna Cebular
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Cebular

Anna Cebular, 89, of Westmont, at rest May 30, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved