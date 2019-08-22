|
Ann Margaret Mueller
Born: January 6, 1923; in Chicago, IL.
Died: May 15, 2019; in Elmhurst, IL
Ann M. Mueller (nee Harrington), age 96, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at Elmhurst Hospital, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Bertram Conrad Mueller (d. 1985) and loving mother of Barbara Connell, William B. (Jane), Robert C. (Jolanta), Bonnie (Tom) Wanat, and Rebecca (Richard) Campbell. She was a devoted grandmother to William S. Mueller, Caroline Wanat Kline, Jonell Mueller Baker, Daniel Mueller, Thomas Wanat III, Jonathan Mueller, John Connell, Kelly Mueller, Kathryn Wanat, Bonnie J. Mueller, and Robert D. Mueller. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.
Ann was born January 6, 1923, in Chicago, IL. She was the oldest and last surviving child of five born to Daniel and Caroline Harrington. In her younger years, she was employed by Bell Telephone Company, and also supported the WWII effort working at a company making tachometers for airplanes. She was a longtime resident of Elmhurst, having moved from Chicago in 1965. She worked at Providence Washington Insurance Company in Elmhurst for many years, and also Sears in Oakbrook. Ann was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elmhurst. She was a resident at Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace since June 2017.
Ann was happiest living in her home on Bryan Street and being able to walk to the many stores that were in town at the time. For many years she enjoyed taking the bus, almost daily, to Oakbrook just to walk around and shop. She loved to travel and take cruises, visiting many places, including Alaska, Hawaii, and Europe. Ann also loved music, Elvis and the Beatles being her favorites. Her favorite shows were Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and she always knew the right answers.
Ann will be missed by so many---family, friends, neighbors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, 2019