Alice Oikle



Alice Oikle, age 88, passed away on April 3, 2019, at Accordius Health at St. Mary in Davenport, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Oikle who passed away on March 30, 2005, in Tyler, Texas. Aubrey and Alice are survived by their children: Sandra Malahy, Glen (Renee) Oikle, Bruce Oikle, Mark Oikle, and Kent (Christine) Oikle. Aubrey and Alice also left behind many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Hazel Oikle; brothers Clarence and Hector; and sister Dorothy.



He is survived by his sister Eileen Marcotte of Manchester, New Hampshire.



Alice was preceded indeath by her parents August and Elsie Wagner; and two sisters, Audrey Wians and Pearl Duffy.



Aubrey and Alice lived in Lemont from 1956 through 1986. During their years in Lemont they were members of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Aubrey was actively involved in the Lemont Lions Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5819. Alice was actively involved in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5819. Upon their retirement in 1986, they moved to Frankston, Texas where they enjoyed gardening and visits from family and friends.



A Celebration of Life ceremony for Aubrey and Alice will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019, starting with a visitation at 10:00am, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont.



Burial will take place at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary