|
|
Alice Mazanec
Alice Mazanec, 91, of Lexington Square, Lombard and formerly a 53 year resident of Riverside, passed away February 27, 2019.
Devoted wife of the late Frank A.; dear sister of the late Ruth Bloom; beloved aunt of Cathy (Paul) Skrip, Cyndy Jirsa, David (Susan) Bloom, Jeff Bloom, Kent (Tona) Mortensen and Nancy (Fred) Volgamore.
Alice was a former employee at Berwyn National Bank and a bookkeeper for California Manufacturing Co. in Chicago, she was an avid traveler, bowler, pinochle player, Cubs fan and did beautiful counted cross stitching.
Visitation was Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum.
Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 7, 2019