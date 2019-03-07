Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Mazanec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Mazanec

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Mazanec Obituary
Alice Mazanec

Alice Mazanec, 91, of Lexington Square, Lombard and formerly a 53 year resident of Riverside, passed away February 27, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Frank A.; dear sister of the late Ruth Bloom; beloved aunt of Cathy (Paul) Skrip, Cyndy Jirsa, David (Susan) Bloom, Jeff Bloom, Kent (Tona) Mortensen and Nancy (Fred) Volgamore.

Alice was a former employee at Berwyn National Bank and a bookkeeper for California Manufacturing Co. in Chicago, she was an avid traveler, bowler, pinochle player, Cubs fan and did beautiful counted cross stitching.

Visitation was Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
Download Now
""