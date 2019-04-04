|
|
Alice L. Darda
Alice L. Darda, 88 of Cicero, IL; at rest March 30, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Florian and Marie; dearest sister of the late Edward and Richard; dear aunt of Raymond, Kathy and the late Paul; great aunt and friend of many.
Visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019, 9:00 a.m. till time of Mass of Christian at 9:30 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven Church 5400 W. 24th St. Cicero. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 4, 2019