Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Schmidtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Schmidtke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred Schmidtke Obituary
Alfred Schmidtke

Alfred Schmidtke, 93, of Elmhurst for over 50 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy L. nee Argens; loving father of Frank D. Schmidtke and the late John P. Schmidtke; cherished grandfather of Kelly K. Schmidtke and Kevin A. Schmidtke; dear son of the late Emil and Helene Schmidtke; brother of the late Adele Ruff, Gertrude Rehder and Adolf Schmidtke; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Alfred was very active in the German American National Congress (D.A.N.K.) having served as President, Treasurer and a Representative.

A gathering and celebration will be held this summer. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated to the .

Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now
""