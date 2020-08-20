Marilyn Fraser
Marilyn (née Peeken) Fraser was born on October 8, 1934, in Minonk, IL and was raised in Oak Park, IL. She attended Oak Park River Forest High School and met her future husband, Gale Fraser, at a church youth ping pong night when she was 15. Gale and Marilyn married outside Denver, CO in 1952 and had six children: Sandy Fraser (Mather), Gale, Sarah Fraser (Van Winkle), Mark, Jane Fraser (Rosenwinkel) and Ann Fraser (Miklosz). They lived most of their married life in LaGrange Park and LaGrange, IL. Marilyn, above all else, truly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Gale attended more cross country, swim and track meets as well as lacrosse and basketball games than one could count. They were unwavering in their support and love of their children. Marilyn's love of children was clearly demonstrated whenever she passed little ones on the sidewalk or at the park, always stopping to talk. Marilyn was also an accomplished gardener; people would regularly stop and admire her beautiful gardens filled with zinnias, impatiens, roses and tomatoes. She grew milkweed plants every year to attract her monarch butterflies. It was an annual event to search for caterpillars and watch them turn into butterflies. Marilyn had the curiosity and enthusiasm of a child when it came to nature. Marilyn loved to play golf, always teeing off at the crack of dawn with her friends so that she could look for deer on the course. She also thoroughly enjoyed playing tennis and was quite accomplished - including a legendary one-handed backhand! For those who knew Marilyn, you knew she was one of the most caring and kindest persons you would ever meet. Her graciousness, thoughtfulness and kindness are the kind of qualities we all strive to be. Rest in peace, Marilyn. You were strong until the end. Now tend to a beautiful garden in Heaven with Gale. Due to health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those interested in donating on Marilyn's behalf, we gratefully ask that you consider The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com