Albert J. Preslicka
Albert J. Preslicka, Army Korean War Veteran, age 91, of Lindenhurst formerly of Brookfield.
Albert was a graduate of Tilden Tech, Physical Design Engineer of 40 years with Western Electric/Bell Labs, an avid photographer, archer -- life time member of Chicago Bow Hunters, and curator of the largest joke collection.
Loving husband of the late Dolores B. Preslicka, nee Bauer, for 64 years; caring and supportive father of Alan (Tracy) Preslicka and Karen (John) Betancourt; nurturing grandfather of Cheryl (Jay) Jerik, Ken Jackson, Anthony Preslicka, Addison Preslicka and Haley Dean; beloved great grandfather of Hannah Jerik, Carson Jerik and Parker Jerik; brother of the late James (Marilyn) Preslicka; brother-in-law of John (Linda) Bauer.
He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Visitation Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9 A.M. to time of Service 11:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513.
Inurnment Saturday, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1:15 P.M. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 12, 2019