Albert H. Suomi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert H. Suomi

Albert H. Suomi, age 74. Passed away May 24, 2020 following an extended illness. A resident of Panama City, FL. with his wife, Dorothy, and a long time resident of LaGrange Highlands, IL.

The loving father of Jennifer (Rob) Hollar, Sanna Bashor, Andrea (Steve) Brocken, Katie (Doug) Salvatori; grandfather of 10; brother of John and Anne MacLean. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Anne (Bedenk) and sister Marilynn Twigg.

A graduate of Lyons Township and Northern Illinois University. Al worked alongside his family for many years at Al's Hardware in Countryside.

Arrangements are private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
247 North Tyndall Parkway
Panama City, FL 32404
(850) 785-1316
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved