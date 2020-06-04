Albert H. Suomi



Albert H. Suomi, age 74. Passed away May 24, 2020 following an extended illness. A resident of Panama City, FL. with his wife, Dorothy, and a long time resident of LaGrange Highlands, IL.



The loving father of Jennifer (Rob) Hollar, Sanna Bashor, Andrea (Steve) Brocken, Katie (Doug) Salvatori; grandfather of 10; brother of John and Anne MacLean. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Anne (Bedenk) and sister Marilynn Twigg.



A graduate of Lyons Township and Northern Illinois University. Al worked alongside his family for many years at Al's Hardware in Countryside.



Arrangements are private.





