Agnes K. Kroll nee Wachal, 100 of Cicero, Born in Antigo, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully September 15, 2020, beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Kathy Sofinowski, Thom (Joan) Sckrabulis and the late Nancy (late Jim) Daugher; dearest grandmother of Bryan (Maricela) Jordan and Michael Sofinowski; dear great grandmother of Bryan Jordan Jr, and Allison Jordan; fond sister of Jane (the late Gordon) Ryan, Rita (the late Gordon) Bovee, Lorraine (the late Rene) Goulet, Norman (Carol) Wachal, the late Evelyn (late Chief) Duncan, late Sister Helen Wachal and late Robert (Bernice) Wachal. Many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Services at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside to Mary Queen of Heaven Church for Mass of Christian Burial . Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 24, 2020.
