Agnes E. Herwood
Agnes E. Herwood

Agnes E. Herwood, nee Scanlon, age 103; passed away March 31, 2020, with her loving family at her side, resident of Denver, Co. and former resident of Downers Grove, Il. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Herwood; loving mother of Elaine (Lee) Andreas; cherished grandmother of Karen (Scott) Hampel, Matthew (Alexandra Burton) Andreas and the late David Andreas; dear great-grandmother of Kyle and Lila Hampel and Finley Mae Andreas; preceded in death by her 18 brothers and sisters of the Maroney and Scanlon families.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9th, at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove, IL. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Chicago. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated, www.stjude.org

Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
