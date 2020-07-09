Agnes E. Herwood
Agnes E. Herwood, nee Scanlon, age 103; passed away March 31, 2020, with her loving family at her side, resident of Denver, Co. and former resident of Downers Grove, Il. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Herwood; loving mother of Elaine (Lee) Andreas; cherished grandmother of Karen (Scott) Hampel, Matthew (Alexandra Burton) Andreas and the late David Andreas; dear great-grandmother of Kyle and Lila Hampel and Finley Mae Andreas; preceded in death by her 18 brothers and sisters of the Maroney and Scanlon families.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9th, at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St. Downers Grove, IL. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Chicago. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
