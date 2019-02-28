Home

Shirley Corneliussen Herberts passed away February 9, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 80 years old. Shirley was well liked and respected in all her endeavors. She was particularly active in her community, serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals and as the City Clerk of Countryside for 10 years.40 years of her life she spent volunteering at the Brookfield Zoo.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dick, who resides at Oak Trace Retirement Community in Downers Grove, her daughter, Patty and her husband, Jeff Turner; and grandsons, Josh and Adam (Fiance, Abygail Natoli); and her sister, Sandy Skimore.

Her smile and friendly personality will be greatly missed.

A private service is planned.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 28, 2019
