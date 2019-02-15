Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Ascension of our Lord Church
1 S. 314 Summit
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension of our Lord Church
1 S. 314 Summit
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Salvatore L. Lezza

Salvatore L. Lezza Obituary
Salvatore L. Lezza

Salvatore "Tory" Lezza, 69, dies on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

He leaves a sister, Annette Lezza Leck; and a niece, Kelley Streeter Hill; and many close friends.

The son of Jack and Josephine, Belmonte, Lezza. Tory was a "trekkie" an avid fan of Star Trek and every year he attended the Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, NV.

Services will be held on Saturday, February, 16 at Ascension of our Lord Church, 1 S. 314 Summit, Oakbrook Terrace. Visitation 9:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 15, 2019
