Patricia Arlene Sima



Patricia Arlene (nee Malinovsky) Sima, age 83, at rest February 12, 2019.



Soulmate and best friend of 62 years to the late Norbert James Sima. Most loved Mom of Cathy (Roger) Nothnagel, Audrey (David) Bahde, and the late James (Cheryl) Sima. Loving grandma to her devoted grand-daughter, Alissa Rose Nothnagel. Childhood and best friend to Verajane Lulkowski.



A special thank you to the caregivers at Young at Heart, especially her dear friend, Sharon Tokarz.



As to Arlene's wishes, Cremation Rights have been accorded. Private interment of Arlene and Jim's ashes will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Stickney, IL where they will be laid to rest by their late son, Jimmy. The remainder of their ashes will be scattered in Maui, Hawaii where they spent 40 years taking vacations and making lifelong friends and memories.



In memory of Arlene, memorial donations may be made to Young at Heart, 6504 Joliet Rd., Unit A Countryside, IL 60525.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, Berwyn, IL. Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 20, 2019