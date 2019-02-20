Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sima
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Arlene Sima

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Arlene Sima Obituary
Patricia Arlene Sima

Patricia Arlene (nee Malinovsky) Sima, age 83, at rest February 12, 2019.

Soulmate and best friend of 62 years to the late Norbert James Sima. Most loved Mom of Cathy (Roger) Nothnagel, Audrey (David) Bahde, and the late James (Cheryl) Sima. Loving grandma to her devoted grand-daughter, Alissa Rose Nothnagel. Childhood and best friend to Verajane Lulkowski.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Young at Heart, especially her dear friend, Sharon Tokarz.

As to Arlene's wishes, Cremation Rights have been accorded. Private interment of Arlene and Jim's ashes will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Stickney, IL where they will be laid to rest by their late son, Jimmy. The remainder of their ashes will be scattered in Maui, Hawaii where they spent 40 years taking vacations and making lifelong friends and memories.

In memory of Arlene, memorial donations may be made to Young at Heart, 6504 Joliet Rd., Unit A Countryside, IL 60525.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Adolf Funeral Home, Berwyn, IL. 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
""