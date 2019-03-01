Martha R. Haley



Martha R. Haley nee Hines an over 65 year resident of Elmhurst, born 1924 in Windsor, VA, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. Wife of the late Robert Glenn Haley, she is survived by daughters, Karen (the late Wes) Foster, Linda (Ron) Abrams and Barbara (Terry) O'Toole and predeceased by son, David (Joni). She was blessed with six grandchildren, Amalie (Rob) Young, Ross (Erin) Foster, Tyler (Paige) Haley, Derrick Valentine, Kimberly (Adam) French and Kelly (Chris) Reynolds and ten great-grandchildren, Moses, Emanuel, Celeste, Vivian, Brianna, Aiden, Cayley, William, Hendrix and Vada. She was sister of the late Curtis Hines and Jeanette (Ralph) Nixon and aunt of William Hines and Virginia Carol (Alan) Woodward.



Martha graduated from Windsor High School in 1941 as Valedictorian and recipient of a DAR scholarship, which she was unable to use due to family circumstances. She worked at the Norfolk U.S. Naval Base where she met her Yankee sweetheart, Bob, at a USO dance. They married on Valentine's Day in 1945, and upon Bob's discharge from the Navy, began married life in his hometown of Chicago. A few years later they settled permanently in Elmhurst where they raised their four children. Martha was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, faithfully providing a loving and secure home and nutritious meals for the family. She was adept at making clothes and her skills at typing served to earn extra income for their young family. She supported her children's music lessons, and was inspired to take piano lessons herself. She maintained a flower garden and, bargain-hunter that she was, never passed up a garage sale.



Martha was a private person, but fun-loving with a mischievous sense of humor and a competitive nature. She enjoyed family games, team bowling, and her natural ability in golf earned her a hole-in-one, and many trophies at Sugar Creek, twice at state level.



Epiphany Lutheran Church was the family's place of worship, where for many years where Martha was an active member in various women's circles and as a Sunday School Teacher. She and her friend Marge Swanson, served as "Den Mothers" when their boys were in Cub Scouts. She also brought an appreciation of art into her children's classrooms. Martha had a love for all animals, especially cats and birds. Bird watching became a pleasurable pastime for her and Bob in later years.



Memorial Visitation at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette St., Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019. Private Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the church or .



