Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
606 W. Main St.
Durand, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Eneberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Eneberg


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Ann Eneberg Obituary
Joyce Ann Eneberg

Born: January 4, 1938

Died: January 30, 2019

Joyce Ann Eneberg, 81, of Roscoe, IL, (previously of Davis, IL and Addison, IL), passed away suddenly January 30, 2019. Joyce was born January 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Julia Cieslewicz. Joyce married Ralph Eneberg on February 23, 1957 at the age of 19 and they eventually settled down in Addison, IL to raise their seven children. She worked as a secretary for A-1 Air Compressor in Addison for more than 20 years until retiring in 2003. Joyce enjoyed her Quilting Club, luncheons with her many life long friends, the Red Hat Society, her cats, and being the family glue to keep her children connected.

She is survived by her seven children, Roy Eneberg, Richard (Debbie Trippodo) Eneberg, Robert (Mary Fredrikson) Eneberg, Geri (Michael) Sorwell, Karen (Thomas) Farruggia, Dale (Eileen Torino) Eneberg, Kristin (Brian) Boldon; 13 grandchildren, Joe, Krystina, Nick, Dan, Tony, Callie, Alex, Andy, Amanda, Johnny, Jackson, Grace, Charlie; one great grandchild, Lee; several nieces and nephews.

Joyce is predeceased by husband, Ralph; brother, Joseph Cieslewicz; sister, Jeanette Brown.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 606 W. Main St., Durand, IL 61024.

Memorials may be made to the .

To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
""