Jo Anne Gail Knox Nelson
Born: November 2, 1934
Died: February 12, 2019
Jo Anne Gail Knox Nelson, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House.
A funeral service was held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace, IL.
Jo Anne was born on November 2, 1934 in Berwyn, IL to the late Raymond Knox and Elizabeth Knox.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne Nelson; sister, Barbara Knox Tenuto; brother, Harvey Knox.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Clouzeau and husband, Didier Clouzeau of Boone, NC, Leslie Nelson Cressy and husband, Gerard of Paris, France; son, Jeffrey Mark Nelson of Concord, NC; grandsons, Jonathan Cressy, Mathieu Cressy, and Maxime Cressy.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus Co, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Wilkinson Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the Nelson family.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 20, 2019