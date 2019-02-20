EUGENE WILLIAM CZUBIK



Born: September 23, 1928; in Gary, IN



Died: January 9, 2019; in Naples, FL



Eugene "Gene" William Czubik, age 90, of Naples, FL, passed away January 9, 2019.



He was born on September 23, 1928 in Gary, IN to George and Catherine Czubik, the youngest of 7 children. He was a 1945 graduate of Tolleston High School where he was an outstanding athlete on the baseball team; receiving scholarship offers to play in college. One of Gene's greatest qualities throughout his life was he always put others before himself and chose to decline the offers to stay home and help support his parents. He began his 20-plus year career working for Radigan Brothers in Gary, first as a carpet installer and then moved into sales and management. He married his sweetheart Dorothy (Kisela) on May 13, 1950 at Holy Trinity Church and raised their family in the Glen Park area of Gary. In 1969, Gene began working for DeSitter Carpets in LaGrange, IL and relocated his family there in 1970. He became an avid runner at the age of 40 and spent 20 years on the Cook County forest trails accompanied by his favorite dog Indy. As empty nesters, Gene and Dorothy vacationed in Naples/Marco Island, Florida and fell in love with the area. They made the permanent move to Naples in 1985 where Gene worked many years for Hessler Floor Covering. Upon retiring from Hessler's, Gene took on his "hobby" job, working for Platinum Coast Dry Cleaners until his official retirement at age 80!



Gene is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy; his children Jacqueline (Daniel) Sturgell of Valparaiso, IN; Cynthia (Curtis) Topps of Downers Grove, IL; Deborah (David) Clark of St Joseph, MI; Mark (Lynn) Czubik of Kalida, OH and Matthew (Carmen) Czubik of Lemont, IL; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grand children.



He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael, in 2017.



A memorial mass will be held on April 5, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Naples, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene's honor to Avow (hospice care) 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 20, 2019