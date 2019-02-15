|
|
Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez, age 82, Native of Mexico, resident of Elmhurst for over 27 years, crossing guard at Emerson School for 14 years; beloved husband of Maria Teresa, nee Delgadillo; loving father of Tere Aguirre, Elsa Velazquez, Guillermo (Priscilla), Gerardo (Laura), Mauricio (Cindy) and Carlos (Paulina) Lopez; proud grandfather of Eddie, Diana, David, Monica, Andre, Fabian, Erica, Dahlia, Bryan, Sofia, Angela, Joey, Willie, Andrea, Daniel, Amanda, Joseph, Alex, Jessica, Joshua, Olivia, Carlos Jr. and Emiliano and great-grandfather of 17.
Services have been held.
Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 15, 2019