Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Enrique Lopez

Enrique Lopez

Enrique Lopez, age 82, Native of Mexico, resident of Elmhurst for over 27 years, crossing guard at Emerson School for 14 years; beloved husband of Maria Teresa, nee Delgadillo; loving father of Tere Aguirre, Elsa Velazquez, Guillermo (Priscilla), Gerardo (Laura), Mauricio (Cindy) and Carlos (Paulina) Lopez; proud grandfather of Eddie, Diana, David, Monica, Andre, Fabian, Erica, Dahlia, Bryan, Sofia, Angela, Joey, Willie, Andrea, Daniel, Amanda, Joseph, Alex, Jessica, Joshua, Olivia, Carlos Jr. and Emiliano and great-grandfather of 17.

Services have been held.

Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 15, 2019
