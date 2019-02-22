Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 PM
Saint Domitilla Catholic Church
Hillside, IL
Elaine R. Kimball

Elaine R. Kimball Obituary
Elaine R. Kimball

Elaine R. Kimball, nee Covelli, age 78, of Elmhurst, formerly of Chicago; longtime crossing guard at St. Charles and Prospect; beloved wife of the late Edward F.; loving mom of Jayne (the late Larry) Erwin, Lonna (the late Cliff) Marchetti, Beth (Michael) Moore, Brian (Julie) Kimball, Hope (Jeff) Byrne, Maura Kimball and Dru Kimball; proud grandma of Blake, Dr. Faith, Brandon, Parker, Connor, Mallory, Margaret, Paige, Pierce, Tannith, Colten, Daly, Quincy, Vincent, Kennedy and Reagan and great-grandmother of Bennett; dear sister of Marlyn Covelli, Jerome (the late Brenda) Covelli and the late Linda (Michael) Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been held. Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 22, 2019
""