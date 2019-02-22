Dorothy J. Jarzynka



Dorothy J. "Dottie" Jarzynka, (nee Lingin), age 93, born in Lemont, IL passed away Feb 14, 2019, at Senior Star, Romeoville, IL where she resided since 2014.



She lived a long life that touched many people, places, and interests, all with energy and a ready smile.



Beloved wife of the late Leonard "Len". Preceded in death by her parents Matthew & Mary Lingin Zorich, a granddaughter Kadena, and her siblings Vit, Valerie, and Helen, whom she has now joins in heaven.



Dottie was a caring and loving mother to Mary (Michael) Wiencek of WI, Karen (Richard) Luebs of IL, Alan Jarzynka of TN, Denise "Dee" (Ron) Cameron of IL; a proud and tender grandmother to Jason Luebs, Amanda (Robert) Olejniczak, Julie (Miguel) Martinez, Michelle Roy, Lenny Jarzynka; a cherishing great-grandmother to Xander Olejniczak, Trent & Terra Jarzynka; fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many.



Dottie attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and Lemont High School. She devoted her time over the years as an active member of SS Cyril & Methodius Church & School in the Altar and Rosary Society and Mothers Club, the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #5819, the Lemont Community Cafe (Seniors) and the Senior Kindred Spirits. Dottie enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing cards, word search, Cubs games, play productions, she was always active. She was also employed over the years by Ordman's Park N Shop, Factory Card Outlet and Kohl's.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at SS Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St., Lemont, IL, 60439, Monday March 11, 2019, with a Memorial visitation at 10:00 a.m., until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00a.m. Interment SS Cyril & Methodius Cemetery in Lemont.



Memorials can be made to Cancer Research or The . Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com or 630 257 6363.



