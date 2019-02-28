Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Donna Jean Dillner

Donna Jean Dillner Obituary
Donna Jean Dillner

Donna Jean Dillner, formerly of Cicero and Berwyn and current resident of West Chicago, passed away peacefully February 14, 2019.

Donna was the beloved wife of Robert Allen Dillner (West Chicago). Loving mother of Sherry Hausermann and Chris Dillner (both of West Chicago). Cherished daughter of the late Alvin and the late Henrietta Behn. Proud grandmother of Hope and Otto Hausermann (West Chicago) and the late Christina Bobik. Dear sister of Alvin Behn (St. Charles), Carol Richardson (South Dakota) and the late Barb Katich. Fond aunt of Kathy (Donald) Knispel (South Dakota), Bob (Christie) Richardson (South Dakota), Patty (Robert) Beasley (South Dakota), Debbie Norfleet (Alabama), Michael (Annie) Behn (Colorado), Ricky (Nancy) Katich (Plainfield), Tracy Katich (Bolingbrook). Great aunt of many great nieces and great nephews.

Services were private.

Arrangements made by DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W Washington St., West Chicago, IL. (630) 293-5200.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 28, 2019
