Delphi Fletcher Obituary
Delphi Fletcher

Born: March 7, 1916

Died: February 21, 2019

Delphi "Del" Fletcher (102), former long time resident of La Grange, passed peacefully on February 21, 2019.

Del moved to La Grange in 1950 and remained active in the surrounding area until her passing, except from 1976-1991, when she returned to Iowa to spend time with her elderly parents. She especially enjoyed her association with the La Grange Presbyterian Church and the fellowship with the Presbyterian Women, the sewing club, luncheons and other church activities. She also enjoyed her association with the La Grange Women's Club for many years.

At age 96, when she moved into assisted living, she participated in crafts, painting, Bingo, baking, board games and especially enjoyed the bus trips to events and restaurants. She was an avid Chicago Bull's fan and kept the schedule beside her recliner to keep track of the win/loss record of every game.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Reo J. Fletcher, in 1978; and her two brothers, Dale and Dennis Barr.

She is survived by her children, Judy (Jerry) Wallace and Gary (Ellen) Fletcher; her cherished granddaughters, Jill Wallace (Dave Gorman) and Julie Wallace (Christopher Hoffelt); and her beloved great-grandchildren, Reo, Carrie, Roland, Declan and Adele.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in La Grange, 150 South Ashland Avenue 60525 on March 3 at 2:00. The family will be receiving condolences at 1:00. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the First Presbyterian Church of La Grange 60525 or to Brookdale Hospice at 3701 Algonquin Rd Suite 100, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008.

She will be missed by her family and dear friends. As family and friends called, visited or assisted her, she continuously said, "I am so lucky. People are so kind to me. I'm spoiled rotten."
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 28, 2019
